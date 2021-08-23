Long lines return at some COVID-19 testing sites in Fresno as cases continue to surge

FRESNO, Cali. (KSEE) – With cases on the rise and students back in the classroom, the long lines are back at some COVID-19 testing sites in Fresno County. If you need a COVID-19 test, be prepared to wait.

Cars were lined up down the block Monday morning at UCSF Fresno’s drive-thru testing and vaccination site near Fashion Fair Mall, just one of the many sites seeing a surge in demand.

“Usually, there’s like three cars you are waiting for, and this one looped around like a snake,” said Ronald Moran, a Fresno resident.

Waiting in line is what Moran did for an hour and a half before he was able to receive his weekly test.

“For my work, we have to get tested every week, at the beginning of the week or after work,” said Moran.

Moran says he is fully vaccinated but welcomes his employer’s weekly testing requirement.

“You just feel safer in the workplace,” Moran said.

Bitwise is just one on the growing list of private, public, and federal companies requiring vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing.

“Definitely the mandates coming into the system but also with the delta variant being prominent in our community and the transmissibility of that we are just seeing more people wanting to get tested as well,” explained Fresno County Department of Public Health Assistant Director Joe Prado.

In California, more than 312,000 tests were conducted in the past 24-hour reporting period, more than double than a month ago.

While the state positivity rate is at 5.4%, in Fresno County, it’s nearly double that — at 9.4%”

“Our sites overall have jumped up to 135% their capacity,” Prado said.

Prado says despite the surge, once the test reaches the lab results are still averaging 24 to 48 hours.

To keep up with demand, Prado says they’ve asked the state for additional testing sites so people like Moran won’t be faced with an hours-long weekly wait.