Breaking News
Power restored to more than 60,000 customers in Fresno after massive outage
Live Now
Several states ban large gatherings, stores announce closures, stocks plummet | Watch your daily coronavirus update live now

Local organization is working to make sure community gets counted in 2020 Census

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local organization is working to make sure the community still gets counted for the 2020 Census.

Several Census events in the CentralValley have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, so now, Mi Familia Vota is relying on phone banking and social media to get the word out.

“Phone banking into the communities, making sure that people are getting counted for the Census, and pushing social media. Again, English and Spanish is the target community that we’re working for, so we want to make sure everybody’s getting the message even if we’re not knocking on doors or able to have large-scale events.”

Molina says this is the first Census that can be completed online. It can be done in multiple languages using a computer or cellphone.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know