Local organization is working to make sure community gets counted in 2020 Census

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local organization is working to make sure the community still gets counted for the 2020 Census.

Several Census events in the CentralValley have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, so now, Mi Familia Vota is relying on phone banking and social media to get the word out.

“Phone banking into the communities, making sure that people are getting counted for the Census, and pushing social media. Again, English and Spanish is the target community that we’re working for, so we want to make sure everybody’s getting the message even if we’re not knocking on doors or able to have large-scale events.”

Molina says this is the first Census that can be completed online. It can be done in multiple languages using a computer or cellphone.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.