Local group delivers meals to healthcare workers in rural communities

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE) – The Frontline Appreciation Group (FLAG) has been delivering meals to healthcare workers in cities like Fresno, Clovis, and Madera since the beginning of April, but now it’s extending its efforts to rural areas.

On Thursday, they started in Selma at United Health Centers.

“Being a registered nurse myself, I know how difficult it can be to work the long shifts so it was really important for me to do something to make my fellow healthcare workers feel appreciated,” said Tali Whelan, who’s a registered nurse and part of FLAG.

Since April 4, they have delivered around 13,000 meals, but Whelan said it was important for them to ensure they were reaching healthcare workers in rural communities as well.

In partnership with United Health Centers, they were able to launch its rural healthcare support program with the goal of delivering meals once to twice a week.

Congressman TJ Cox was also present and said this is just one way to show appreciation toward those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If there’s anybody that’s putting themselves on the line, putting their health and their family’s health at risk, are the healthcare workers,” Cox said.

While supporting the workers in these communities, FLAG can also support local restaurants. On Thursday, Rosa’s Pizza of Selma delivered the meals.

“It’s really important for me to do this because the healthcare providers in these areas are working so hard,” Whelan said. “We need to give back to them as well as support the local restaurants in the areas as well.”

