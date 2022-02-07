Local businesses prepare for California’s mask mandate to be lifted next week

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California’s indoor mask mandate will officially end on February 15.

The mask mandate went into effect on December 15 and was originally set to end on January 15. The decision was then made to extend the mandate, as it was set to end right in the middle of the omicron surge sweeping across the state.

Now with only a few days left, the governor says it will be repealed, and many business owners say it’s time.

“We are really excited that the mask mandate has been lifted,” explained Tom Miller, owner of Press Box Restaurant and Bar.

Miller says he is counting down until February 15, when California’s indoor mask mandate is officially lifted.

In a tweet, Newsom officially confirmed the mandate will end next week, writing in part, “California’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state.”

The governor goes on to say in the same tweet that “unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors.”

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) also says visitation requirements for long-term care facilities that started in January will also end, and the definitions for indoor and outdoor mega-events will return to what they were before the surge.

While some argue it’s too soon to worry about cases climbing when masks come off, CDPH Director Dr. Tomás j. Aragón says, “omicron has loosened its hold on California, vaccines for children under 5 are around the corner, and access to COVID-19 treatments is improving.”

Miller says he’s not worried about the mask mandate being lifted and knows many of his servers, cooks, and bartenders are ready to take off the masks.

“Working 6, 7 hours in a restaurant is not just normal work,” Miller said.

He says with testing and vaccines and boosters, he feels now is time for it to end, noting the at-home tests from the California Restaurant Association have been helpful.

“Some of our staff have actually used those tests and tested positive and then stayed home,” said Miller.

The department of public health says school districts will still follow mask mandates but adjustments are expected to be shared in the coming week.