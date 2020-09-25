Live entertainment approved for restaurants with outdoor space

An outdoor table is ready for customers at Loretta and the Butcher restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. Restaurants continue to offer outdoor dining and take-out only, with indoor dining still not permitted in Miami-Dade County. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Live entertainment was approved for restaurants with outdoor space by the council on Thursday.

This happened after Councilmember Esmeralda Soria introduced a resolution allowing COVID-19 impacted restaurants to provide live entertainment in their outdoor dining space.

Great things still happen amidst a pandemic! Parklets in Tower will help support our small businesses. TY to our local artists for the great murals! #District1 #SupportLocalBusinesses pic.twitter.com/vMOtqRcDMn — Esmeralda Soria (@Esmeralda_Soria) September 25, 2020

The resolution allows outdoor entertainment that does not disrupt neighboring businesses or residences Thursday through Sunday and holidays per city time guidelines.

Live music is limited to a maximum two-piece band and all entertainment must comply with music standards outlined in the Fresno Municipal Code section 15-2744.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.