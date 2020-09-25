Live entertainment approved for restaurants with outdoor space

Coronavirus

An outdoor table is ready for customers at Loretta and the Butcher restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. Restaurants continue to offer outdoor dining and take-out only, with indoor dining still not permitted in Miami-Dade County. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Live entertainment was approved for restaurants with outdoor space by the council on Thursday.

This happened after Councilmember Esmeralda Soria introduced a resolution allowing COVID-19 impacted restaurants to provide live entertainment in their outdoor dining space.

The resolution allows outdoor entertainment that does not disrupt neighboring businesses or residences Thursday through Sunday and holidays per city time guidelines.

Live music is limited to a maximum two-piece band and all entertainment must comply with music standards outlined in the Fresno Municipal Code section 15-2744.

