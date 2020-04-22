Light shaking as 3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes South L.A.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Light shaking could be felt across the Los Angeles Basin after a magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck underneath South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times reported the earthquake occurred at 12:03 a.m. on Wednesday.

It was calculated as occurring in South L.A., Inglewood, Culver City, Playa Vista and the Los Angeles International Airport.

The light shaking was felt indoors by many, and was enough to rattle dishes and windows and rock parked cars.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

