LifeBridge Community Church to offer curbside prayer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — LifeBridge Community Church will offer curbside prayer on Sunday in addition to live online-only services.

The curbside prayer will take place from 9:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. at 5125 N Gates Ave. Fresno

The live online-only stream service will take place at 9:30 a.m. through 11 am. in English and 1 p.m. in Spanish.

The church says anyone from the community is welcome to drive by in their vehicles, receive prayer from a leader, and then drive off.

