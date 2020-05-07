LA Pride canceled amid coronavirus fears

Live Now
FILE – This June 9, 2019 file photo shows participants in the 49th annual Los Angeles Pride Parade in West Hollywood, Calif. Organizers have canceled the 2020 edition of LA Pride, one of California’s largest gay and lesbian rights festivals, amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday, May 7, 2020. The 50th annual LA Pride Parade and Festival will be held digitally this year, according to nonprofit organizer Christopher Street West. The event typically occurs in June and attracts thousands of people to West Hollywood for the celebration. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Organizers have canceled LA Pride, one of California’s largest gay and lesbian rights festivals, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonprofit organizer Christopher Street West says Thursday the 50th annual LA Pride Parade and Festival will be held digitally this year.

The event typically occurs in June and attracts thousands of people to West Hollywood for the celebration.  Officials hope to resume the festival in-person in 2021. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

