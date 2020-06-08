Kings County to provide free COVID-19 testing

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County Department of Public Health will provide free COVID-19 testing to residents in the county beginning on Monday.

Health officials say the testing is available for all individuals, including those who are uninsured or undocumented.

Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled by calling (559) 584-1401.

