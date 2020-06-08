Kings County to provide free COVID-19 testing

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County Department of Public Health will provide free COVID-19 testing to residents in the county beginning on Monday.
Health officials say the testing is available for all individuals, including those who are uninsured or undocumented.
Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled by calling (559) 584-1401.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.