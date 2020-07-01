Kings County surveying residents on COVID-19 testing

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday a survey to ascertain residents’ opinions on COVID-19 testing in the county.
Members of the Kings County community are encouraged to fill out the survey. Answers will be used to address fears and myths related to COVID-19, and to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.