Kings County surveying residents on COVID-19 testing

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday a survey to ascertain residents’ opinions on COVID-19 testing in the county.

Members of the Kings County community are encouraged to fill out the survey. Answers will be used to address fears and myths related to COVID-19, and to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

