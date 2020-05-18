Kings County reports seven new cases of COVID-19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total of cases to 399.

Health officials say that of the seven new cases, two were exposed through a confirmed cases, while the five other cases are under investigation.

Of the 399 total cases, 284 are active, 113 have recovered and two deaths have been reported.

