Kings County reports seven new cases of COVID-19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total of cases to 399.
Health officials say that of the seven new cases, two were exposed through a confirmed cases, while the five other cases are under investigation.
Of the 399 total cases, 284 are active, 113 have recovered and two deaths have been reported.
