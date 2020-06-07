Kings County reports nine new cases of COVID-19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that of the nine new cases, two are involved with state-operated correctional facilities in the county and the seven remaining cases are under investigation.

The county has a total of 1,492 cases, 880 are involved with the state operated correctional facilities, 248 are active cases, 358 have recovered and six deaths have been reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.