Kings County reports more than a hundred new COVID-19 cases, 115 are from Avenal State Prison

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest number of cases reported in the county, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that of the 130 new reported cases, 115 cases are from inmates at Avenal State Prison. The other 15 cases are under investigation.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Press Secretary Dana Simas says their number one priority is the health and safety off all who live and work at the state prisons.

“Avenal State Prison is currently testing as many inmates and staff as possible with assistance of the Kings County Public Health team and resources from the CDCR and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) COVID-19 response teams. We are following isolation and quarantine guidance from public health experts to help curtail the potential spread of the virus. Health care staff conduct screenings multiple times daily to quickly identify anyone with new

symptoms,” Simas said.

Of the total 647 COVID-19 cases, 461 cases are active, 184 have recovered, and two deaths have been reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

