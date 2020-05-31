Kings County reports fourth COVID-19 related death, 11 new cases

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials reported its fourth death related to COVID-19 and 11 new cases Saturday.

Health officials say the patient’s exposure is still under investigation, the patient was between the ages of 50-64 years old.

“COVID-19 impacts people of all ages, which is why we’re so concerned with the age of this individual. We continue to urge people to practice social distancing, stay away from those who are ill, and wear face coverings,” says Edward Hill,

Director of Kings County Department of Public Health.



The department also confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 11 new cases, nine of them were reported with the state-operated correctional facilities in the county, the two additional cases are under investigation.

Of the total 746 cases, 448 are active, 246 are from state-operated correctional facilities, 294 have recovered and four deaths have been reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.