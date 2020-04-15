Kings County reports another COVID-19 case

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County reported its 13th diagnosis of COVID-19 Tuesday.

According to the Department of Public Health, the new case was contracted when the patient came into close contact with another confirmed coronavirus case. All patients with confirmed cases have been quarantined.

Of the 13 total cases, health officials say two were travel-related, nine were due to close contact, and two were community transmission.

Kings County adds that three patients have recovered from COVID-19 and one has passed away.

