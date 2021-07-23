Kings County reports 84% increase in weekly COVID cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County Department of Public Health is reporting Friday a sharp rise in weekly COVID-19 cases.

The 84% increase in weekly cases comes after the county dropped to an average of 26 weekly cases in May and June.

Kings County reports 112 new cases of COVID-19 last week and is projecting 300 new cases by the end of next week.

“With the emergence of new variants on a frequent basis, it’s extremely important that we use every
level of protection available to us moving forward,” said Edward Hill, Director of Kings County Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com