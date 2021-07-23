Kings County reports 84% increase in weekly COVID cases

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County Department of Public Health is reporting Friday a sharp rise in weekly COVID-19 cases.

The 84% increase in weekly cases comes after the county dropped to an average of 26 weekly cases in May and June.

Kings County reports 112 new cases of COVID-19 last week and is projecting 300 new cases by the end of next week.

“With the emergence of new variants on a frequent basis, it’s extremely important that we use every

level of protection available to us moving forward,” said Edward Hill, Director of Kings County Department of Public Health.