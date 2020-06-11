Kings County reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.
The total number of contracted cases in Kings County stands at 1,688 cases. Of that, 974 cases are within state-operated correctional facilities.
Health officials reported another 15 coronavirus recoveries in Kings County, pushing the total number to 543.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Kings County remains at six.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
