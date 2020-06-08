Kings County reports 46 new cases of COVID-19, 38 related to state-operated correctional facilities in the county

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that of the 46 new reported cases, 38 are associated state-operated correctional facilities in the county. The remaining eight cases are under investigation.

The county has a total of 1,538 cases, 918 are associated with state operated correctional facilitates in the county.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.