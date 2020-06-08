Breaking News
Kings County reports 46 new cases of COVID-19, 38 related to state-operated correctional facilities in the county

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that of the 46 new reported cases, 38 are associated state-operated correctional facilities in the county. The remaining eight cases are under investigation.

The county has a total of 1,538 cases, 918 are associated with state operated correctional facilitates in the county.

