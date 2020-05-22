Kings County reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, seven recoveries

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new recoveries on Thursday, according to the Department for Public Health.

Of the 31 newly added COVID-19 cases, 15 were contracted through close contact with a confirmed case while the other 16 are under investigation.

Kings County has a total of 488 coronavirus cases (309 are active), 177 patients have recovered, and two deaths have been reported.

