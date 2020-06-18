Kings County reports 297 COVID-19 recoveries, 1 new death

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One new death and 70 more cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kings County, in a Wednesday update from the Department of Public Health.

The update pushes the overall case number in the county to 1,940 and total deaths to 10.

Health officials say the person who died was over the age of 65 and was exposed following close contact with another confirmed case.

However, according to the Kings County Department of Public Health, the number of coronavirus recoveries in the county is up by 297 cases to a new total of 1,009 recoveries.

Kings County health officials say residents should continue to follow recommendations to curb the spread of the virus, such as washing hands often and wearing a face mask or covering.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

