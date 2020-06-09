Kings County reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that of the 29 new cases, eight are involved with state-operated correctional facilities in the county.

The county has a total of 1,567 cases, 926 are involved with the state-operated correctional facilities, 245 are under investigation, and 499 have recovered and six deaths have been reported.

