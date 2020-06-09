Kings County reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that of the 29 new cases, eight are involved with state-operated correctional facilities in the county.

The county has a total of 1,567 cases, 926 are involved with the state-operated correctional facilities, 245 are under investigation, and 499 have recovered and six deaths have been reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know