Kings County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 233, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that of the 22 new cases, four were contracted through close contact with a confirmed case, while the other 18 cases are under investigation. Health officials also reported one new recovery.

Of the 233 cases, 198 are active cases, 34 have recovered and one death has been reported.

