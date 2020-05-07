Kings County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 233, according to the Department of Public Health.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Health officials say that of the 22 new cases, four were contracted through close contact with a confirmed case, while the other 18 cases are under investigation. Health officials also reported one new recovery.

Of the 233 cases, 198 are active cases, 34 have recovered and one death has been reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know