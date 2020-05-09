Kings County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced in Kings County Friday boosted the total number to 265, according to the Department of Public Health.

Of the 265 confirmed cases, health officials say 156 are due to close contact, 19 are due to community transmission, three are travel related, and 87 are under investigation.

The Department of Public Health adds that the number of recovered patients jumped to 50 cases and the number of deaths remains at one.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

