Kings County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 392.

Health officials say that of the 20 new cases, two were exposed through close contact with a confirmed case while the other 18 cases are under investigation.

Of the total 392 cases, 277 are active cases, 113 have recovered and two deaths have been reported.

