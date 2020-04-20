Kings County reports 2 more cases of COVID-19, total at 30

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials report two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 30.

Health officials say one of the new cases was contracted through close contact with a confirmed case, while the second case is still under investigation.

Of the 30 cases, two were travel-related, 22 were contracted through close contact, two were contracted through community transmission and four are under investigation. A total of one death and four recoveries have been reported.

