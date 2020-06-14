Kings County reports 18 new cases of COVID-19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– Kings County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that of the 18 new reported cases, two are associated with state-operated correctional facilities in the county, while the rest are under investigation.

The county has a total of 1,759 COVID-19 cases, of those cases 989 are associated with state-operated correctional facilities in the county.

