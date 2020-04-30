Kings County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, total at 96

An earlier version of this story included outdated numbers. This has been corrected.

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One new coronavirus case was reported in Kings County Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 96, according to the Department of Public Health.

Of the 96 cases, health officials say three are travel-related, 68 are due to close contact, two are community transmission, and 23 remain under investigation.

Kings County revealed that the number of recoveries stands at 15. The number of deaths relating to COVID-19 remains at one.

