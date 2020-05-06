Kings County reports 13 more cases of COVID-19

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Cases of COVID-19 in Kings County are up by 13, according to an update released Tuesday by the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say three new cases were contracted through close contact with another case.

The announcement brings the total number of confirmed patients to 211. Of that, three are travel-related, 10 are community transmission, 140 are due to close contact, and 58 remain under investigation.

According to Kings County Department of Public Health, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is 33 and the number of deaths attributed remains at one.

