Kings County reports 127 COVID-19 recoveries, 31 new cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and 127 recoveries on Friday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that, of the 31 new COVID-19 cases, two were exposed at state-operated correctional facilities, five were exposed through close contact with a confirmed case and the reaming 26 cases are under investigation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Of the total 1,483 cases in the county, health officials say 878 are related to state-operated correctional facilities, 358 have recovered, and a total of six deaths have been reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know