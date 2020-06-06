Kings County reports 127 COVID-19 recoveries, 31 new cases

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and 127 recoveries on Friday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that, of the 31 new COVID-19 cases, two were exposed at state-operated correctional facilities, five were exposed through close contact with a confirmed case and the reaming 26 cases are under investigation.

Of the total 1,483 cases in the county, health officials say 878 are related to state-operated correctional facilities, 358 have recovered, and a total of six deaths have been reported.

