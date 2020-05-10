Kings County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 287, according to the public health department.

Health officials say that of the 12 new cases, one was contracted through close contact with a confirmed case, while the 11 other cases are under investigation.

Of the 287 COVID-19 cases, 236 are active cases, 50 have recovered and one death has been reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.