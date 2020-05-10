Breaking News
Fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig closes Highway 99 near Selma

Kings County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 287, according to the public health department.

Health officials say that of the 12 new cases, one was contracted through close contact with a confirmed case, while the 11 other cases are under investigation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Of the 287 COVID-19 cases, 236 are active cases, 50 have recovered and one death has been reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know