Kings County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, one recovery

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery on Thursday.

Health officials say that two new cases contracted the disease through close contact with a confirmed case. The exposure of the other nine cases are under investigation.

Of the 244 cases, 208 are active, 35 have recovered and one death has been reported.

