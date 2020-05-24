Kings County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 517 cases.

Health officials say of the 11 new cases, one was contacted through close contact with a confirmed case while the other 10 are under investigation.

Of the total 517 cases, 331 are active, 184 have recovered and two deaths have been reported.

