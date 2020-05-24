Kings County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 517 cases.

Health officials say of the 11 new cases, one was contacted through close contact with a confirmed case while the other 10 are under investigation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Of the total 517 cases, 331 are active, 184 have recovered and two deaths have been reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know