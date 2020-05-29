Kings County reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, 16 recoveries

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new recoveries Thursday.

Health officials say of the 10 new cases, four were contracted through close contact with a confirmed case, while the other six cases are under investigation.

Of the 714 total contracted cases, health officials say 221 are from state-operated correctional facilities in the county and the other 493 are from elsewhere in the county. Recoveries are up to 273 cases and the number of deaths remains at three.

