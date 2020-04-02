Breaking News
Kings County reports 1 new case of COVID-19, total at 5

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials with the Kings County Department of Public Health confirm fifth case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Of the five cases, health officials say four are in quarantine and one is being treated in isolation.

The health department says they are currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

COVID-19 resource links:

