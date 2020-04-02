Kings County reports 1 new case of COVID-19, total at 5

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials with the Kings County Department of Public Health confirm fifth case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Of the five cases, health officials say four are in quarantine and one is being treated in isolation.

The health department says they are currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.