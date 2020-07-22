Kings County opening drive-through COVID-19 testing

HANFORD, California (KGPE/KSEE) — – The Kings County Department of Public Health announced they are opening a new drive-through community-based COVID-19 testing site for Kings County residents.

According to Kings County health, the site will have the capacity to test up to 240 individuals per day and will be available on Thursdays and Fridays, starting Thursday until Aug 28 at the Alma’s Flea Market located at 8967 Lacey Blvd from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Residents can contact the KCDPH at (559)852-4300 for assistance with registration and scheduling an appointment.

Eligible persons must be 18 years or older, live or work in Kings County, and willing to electronically sign the COVID-19 Public Health Authorization Form and Lab Consent.

COVID-19 resource links:

