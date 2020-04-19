Kings County health officials report 8 new cases of COVID-19, total at 28

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 28.

Health officials say they have determined that the eight new cases contracted the disease through a close contact with a confirmed case. Two cases are in treatment in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.

Of the 28 cases, two were travel-related, 21 were close contact, two were transmitted through community transmission and three are under investigation.

COVID-19 resource links:

