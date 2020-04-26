Kings County Health officials report 5 new cases of COVID-19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Kings County reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total to 52.

The Department of Public Health says five of the new cases were contracted by close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

Of the 52 cases, three were travel-related, 41 through close contact, two by community transmission, and six are under investigation. One death and nine recoveries have also been reported.

