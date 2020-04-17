Kings County health officials report 5 new cases of COVID-19, total at 18

KINGS COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials report five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 18.

Health officials say one of the new cases was contracted through a close contact that had been confirmed. The other four cases are under investigation, two in isolation.

Of the 18 cases, two were travel related, 10 were transmitted through close contact, two were transmitted through community transmission and four are under investigation.

Health officials have also identified one previously identified case who

has fully recovered from the disease. One death and four recoveries.

