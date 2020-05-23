Kings County health officials report 18 new cases of COVID-19, seven recoveries

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new recoveries on Friday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say eight of the new cases were contracted through close contact with a confirmed case, the exposure of the other 10 new cases are still under investigation.

Of the total 506 cases, 320 are active cases, 184 have recovered and two deaths have been reported.

COVID-19 resource links: