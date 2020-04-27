Kings County health officials report 15 new cases of COVID-19, total at 67

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials report 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 67.

Health officials say the exposure of the 15 newly added cases is under investigation, three are being treated in isolation.

Of the 67 cases, 57 are active, nine recoveries, and one death has been reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

