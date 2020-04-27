Kings County health officials report 15 new cases of COVID-19, total at 67

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials report 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 67.
Health officials say the exposure of the 15 newly added cases is under investigation, three are being treated in isolation.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Of the 67 cases, 57 are active, nine recoveries, and one death has been reported.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.