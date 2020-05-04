Kings County health officials report 14 new cases of COVID-19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County health department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 172.

Health officials say that 10 of the 14 cases were contracted through close contact with a confirmed case, while the other four are under investigation.

Of the 172 COVID-19 cases, 142 are active, 25 have recovered and one death has been reported.

