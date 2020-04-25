Kings County Health officials report 12 new cases of COVID-19

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Kings County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 47.

The Department of Public Health says eight of the new cases were contracted by close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, while the other four are under investigation.

Of the 47 cases, three were travel-related, 34 through close contact, two by community transmission, and eight are under investigation. One death and nine recoveries have also been reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

