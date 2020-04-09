COVID-19 Information

Kings County health officials confirm three new cases of COVID-19, total at 8

Coronavirus

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County Health Officials confirm three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to eight.

Of the eight cases, two are travel-related, five are person-to-person or close contact and one is under investigation.

Health officials say they are currently conducting investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals.

