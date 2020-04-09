Kings County health officials confirm three new cases of COVID-19, total at 8

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County Health Officials confirm three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to eight.

Of the eight cases, two are travel-related, five are person-to-person or close contact and one is under investigation.

Health officials say they are currently conducting investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.