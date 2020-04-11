Kings County health officials confirm one new case of COVID-19, total at 9

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County Health Officials confirm one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to nine.

Of the nine cases, two are travel-related, six are person-to-person or close contact, and one is through community spread.

COVID-19 resource links:

