COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Kings County health officials confirm one new case of COVID-19, total at 9

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County Health Officials confirm one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to nine.

Of the nine cases, two are travel-related, six are person-to-person or close contact, and one is through community spread.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know