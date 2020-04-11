Kings County health officials confirm one new case of COVID-19, total at 9

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County Health Officials confirm one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to nine.
Of the nine cases, two are travel-related, six are person-to-person or close contact, and one is through community spread.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
