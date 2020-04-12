KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials confirm first COVID-19 related death in the county on Saturday.
Health officials say the patient’s exposure is still under investigation, the individual was over 65 years of age.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
“The County is deeply saddened by this loss to COVID-19, and extends our condolences to the family for their loss,” says Edward Hill, Director of Kings County Department of Public Health. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be and we encourage all residents to stay at home and practice social distancing when going out for essential services.”
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.