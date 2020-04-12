KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials confirm first COVID-19 related death in the county on Saturday.

Health officials say the patient’s exposure is still under investigation, the individual was over 65 years of age.

“The County is deeply saddened by this loss to COVID-19, and extends our condolences to the family for their loss,” says Edward Hill, Director of Kings County Department of Public Health. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be and we encourage all residents to stay at home and practice social distancing when going out for essential services.”

