COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Kings County Health officials confirm first COVID-19 related death in the county

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

coronavirus , covid-19 , county, kings

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials confirm first COVID-19 related death in the county on Saturday.

Health officials say the patient’s exposure is still under investigation, the individual was over 65 years of age.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“The County is deeply saddened by this loss to COVID-19, and extends our condolences to the family for their loss,” says Edward Hill, Director of Kings County Department of Public Health. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be and we encourage all residents to stay at home and practice social distancing when going out for essential services.”

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know