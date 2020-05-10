Kings County COVID-19 number jumps by 10 cases

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County COVID-19 number jumps by 10 cases on Saturday, according to the public health department.

Health officials say one of the new cases was contracted through close contact with a confirmed case, while the other nine cases are under investigation.

Of the 275 cases, 224 are active, 50 have recovered and one death has been reported.

