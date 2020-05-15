Kings County COVID-19 cases up by 10

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Kings County is up by 10 following a Thursday update from the Department of Public Health.

It pushes the total number to 358 confirmed cases.

Of the 358 cases, health officials say three are travel related, 44 are due to community transmission, 228 are due to close contact, and the remaining 83 are under investigation.

Kings County Department of Public Health also reports one coronavirus patient has died and 106 have recovered.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

