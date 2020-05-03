KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County COVID-19 cases rise by 12 on Saturday, bringing the total to 158.

Health officials say that of the 12 new cases, six were contracted through close contact and the other six are under investigation.

Of the 158 cases, 132 are active, 25 have recovered and one death has been reported.

