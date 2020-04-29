Kings County COVID-19 case number up by 8

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Kings County Tuesday, increasing the total number of cases to 79, according to the Department of Public Health.

Of the 79 cases, health officials say three are travel related, 53 are due to close contact, two are community transmission, and 21 remain under investigation.

However, Kings County revealed that the number of recoveries has also risen to 15. The number of deaths relating to COVID-19 remains at one.

