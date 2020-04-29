Kings County COVID-19 case number up by 8

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Kings County Tuesday, increasing the total number of cases to 79, according to the Department of Public Health.

Of the 79 cases, health officials say three are travel related, 53 are due to close contact, two are community transmission, and 21 remain under investigation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

However, Kings County revealed that the number of recoveries has also risen to 15. The number of deaths relating to COVID-19 remains at one.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know