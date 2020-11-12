Kings County could move back into Purple Tier; Supervisor says closures will not be enforced

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – As case rates increase throughout the state, several Central Valley counties could move into more restrictive tiers, including Kings County.

According to the state’s blueprint page, Kings County’s case rate sits at 10.2 daily cases per 100,000 people, but the state adjusted it to 8.4 because of their testing numbers. However, 8.4 is still too high for the Red Tier. If the county’s case rate remains above 7 after Tuesday’s update, the county could move back into the Purple Tier.

“You look at places like Mono county, you look at Kings, Alpine, Shasta counties, you’re starting to see an r-effective rate growing, you’re starting to see case rates growing,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday.

On Tuesday, California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly warned that more than 50% of California counties will move into more restrictive tiers.

“As we look forward to next week and we see which counties may have missed their current tier threshold this week, we anticipate if things stay the way they are, between this week and next week, over half of California counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier,” Ghaly said.

If Kings County moves into the Purple Tier, the most restrictive one, indoor operations in places like restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and places of worship would have to shut down per state rules.

Chair of the Kings County Board of Supervisors Doug Verboon says they will educate business owners, but they won’t be enforcing closures.

“We’ll make sure they understand the rules put down by the state, but we are not going to go out and enforce those rules upon them. They’re adults, they have their own business, they need to make that choice for themselves,” Verboon said.

In Kings County, the elections department had to close and halt its ballot count because of a COVID-19 exposure.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the county has about 1,500 ballots left to process.

“The office will come back in after quarantine on the 21st. They can get that done in less than 10 days,” Verboon said.